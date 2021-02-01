I have never traded before. So I asked around to know which trading platform is good! I keep getting pop-ups for etoro and forex but I have also heard people complaining about them. So my question is:

What could potentially be complains from such platforms? If you place a bet, do these platforms not execute or execute slow or perhaps only allow few chosen companies to trade stock from which might be less lucritive? or perhaps lock you money in?

All in all, I am keen to know what are good metrics that a platform should have so I could utilize it?