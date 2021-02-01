26 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I heard only very little about the things going on with various short positions and reddit buying and holding stocks. But I heard that at one point the last transaction price for a stock was 300 and the ask price was 5000 but there were no transactions happening. Now as I read here: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/n/nakedshorting.asp Naked shorting is forbidden right now. But in the past(before 2008), what happened once the clearing time came up and the person was unable to return the stock? As read here: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/short.asp there is a borrow fee, so I guess currently if you are unable to return a stock for a short position you will simply be charged that fee indefinitely, is that correct? Is it right then that shorts nowadays dont have a clearing time, but simply a fee/time? Also do investors have to leave some collateral when they borrow stocks for a short, e.g. like people when they go to the bank to get a loan?