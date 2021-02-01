1

The whole Gamestop debacle has proved how profitable short squeezes can be. It essentially allows you to blackmail large hedge funds who shorted too hard. So I was wondering, why aren't there already automated systems in place by other funds that monitor the short interest of different stocks and look for opportunities to capitalise on it. Here's how I imagine it:

  • Look for stocks that have a short interest higher than 50%
  • automatically buy at least 50% of the float that stock
  • refuse to sell under any circumstances and just wait for the price to rise

Is there a reason this wouldn't work?

Improve this question
  • does this matter? Since I own >50% of shares, they have to buy some of my shares at some point at whatever price I want – user2741831 8 hours ago
  • In what way was it a debacle ? – Fattie 3 hours ago
  • well it was for someone... – user2741831 2 hours ago
  • user27 - how so? in what way? it is completely, totally normal that traders lose. indeed, the whole point of trading (whether one person, or a fund) is that you do lots of trades and (hopefully!) win more than 50%. in this case the hedge fund made a (totally reasonable) bet, and happened to lose a few billion bucks. So what? Many times, they would have made bets and won the odd billion bucks. Warren Buffet happened to lose 50-100 billion on a few bets recently. (Completely dwarfing this particular loss which made the news.) What is the "debacle" ?? – Fattie 2 hours ago
  • There is no blackmail involved here. It's just the market operating as it was designed to. – Bob Baerker 38 mins ago
7

The reason this doesn't work is because of the real world: a failing company can declare bankruptcy, which they would declare to protect themselves from creditors, the creditors would be bondholders who have a contractual claim to money from revenue and assets, and the bankruptcy overrides the contract and lets a judge re-sort the claims.

Shareholders are behind bondholders, and usually get nothing, so the shares would be worth $0.00000 so it is completely rationale to short a failing company that has no source of revenue or capital, because you deliver the shares back to their original owner at $0.00000 in the future, and you keep the difference from the price you borrowed and sold them at, and $0.00000 which is always a 100% delta, and if you yourself are leveraged then it is a 100% delta * leverage.

This works most of the time. The death spiral is real. Such automated systems exist but the same people running them also don't want to be stuck with illiquid shares.

Improve this answer
  • 1
    So a proper short squeeze only works when the company behind the stocks isn't actually failing? Seams like all you need is to figure that out on a case by case basis and the system could work – user2741831 7 hours ago
  • @user2741831 there are fundamental investors and activist investors that have this as their entire market strategy, but yes, the opposite of automated. Many short sellers can easily hedge their bets to the upside, making a squeeze unlikely just because the price moved against the short bet. The primary way to squeeze the shorts is to coordinate that every shareholder requests their shares back, aka turning off the borrow. This level of coordinated market action is legal. – CQM 1 hour ago
0

As an analogy, how does share price rise (or fall)? If there is an excess of buying volume that takes out all of the selling volume at current price, price moves up to the next order on the order book. The greater the buying volume and the more times this occurs, the larger the share price increase. OTOH, if a large buy order comes in and is met with a similarly large amount of sell side orders, share price goes nowhere.

Now suppose you find a stock where the short interest is higher than 50% and you and others attempt to buy at least 50% of the float. If opposing shorters sell an equivalent amount, price goes nowhere and your cabal has a lot of money invested as well as a lot of money at risk. What happens if instead, someone with deeper pockets decides to meet your buying with more shorting volume than you have bought? Rut oh.

The point is that it's not that simple or riskless to just find a heavily shorted stock and buy shares in order to create a short squeeze and thereby profit.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.