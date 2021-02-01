0

The whole gamestop debacle has proved how profitable short squeezes can be. It essentially allows you to blackmail large hedgefunds who shorted too hard. So I was wondering, why aren't there already autmated systems in place by other funds that monitor the short interest of different stocks and look for opportunities to capitalise on it. Here's how I imagine it:

  • Look for stocks that have a short interest higher than 50%
  • automatically buy at least 50% of the float that stock
  • refuse to sell under any circumstances and just wait for the price to rise

Is there a reason this wouldn't work?

  • does this matter? Since I own >50% of shares, they have to buy some of my shares at some point at whatever price I want – user2741831 1 hour ago
The reason this doesn't work is because of the real world: a failing company can declare bankruptcy, which they would declare to protect themselves from creditors, the creditors would be bondholders who have a contractual claim to money from revenue and assets, and the bankruptcy overrides the contract and lets a judge re-sort the claims.

Shareholders are behind bondholders, and usually get nothing, so the shares would be worth $0.00000 so it is completely rationale to short a failing company that has no source of revenue or capital, because you deliver the shares back to their original owner at $0.00000 in the future, and you keep the difference from the price you borrowed and sold them at, and $0.00000 which is always a 100% delta, and if you yourself are leveraged then it is a 100% delta * leverage.

This works most of the time. The death spiral is real. Such automated systems exist but the same people running them also don't want to be stuck with illiquid shares.

