The whole gamestop debacle has proved how profitable short squeezes can be. It essentially allows you to blackmail large hedgefunds who shorted too hard. So I was wondering, why aren't there already autmated systems in place by other funds that monitor the short interest of different stocks and look for opportunities to capitalise on it. Here's how I imagine it:
- Look for stocks that have a short interest higher than 50%
- automatically buy at least 50% of the float that stock
- refuse to sell under any circumstances and just wait for the price to rise
Is there a reason this wouldn't work?