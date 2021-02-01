Let's say I own a popular Twitter account with millions of followers. Would it be legal according to US law to engage in blatant market manipulation designed to trigger the price of Bitcoin to go up or down? Or is it limited to stocks, securities and other regulated assets?
I think the only legal remedy against organized touting, involving publicly traded securities, is antitrust laws. An entity controlling a secret network might be sued so as to make public disclosures. – S Spring 3 mins ago