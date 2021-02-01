0

I bought a house a few years ago, and set up several loans (with the one bank) of different terms.

  • 2 year @ 4.0%
  • 3 years @ 4.5%
  • 5 years @ 5.0%

At the time 4-5% seemed a pretty good deal, so we locked in most of the mortgage in the 5 year term loan.

However now interest rates are (at time of writing) in the 2-3% range.

So in hindsight it would have been better to have put most of the mortgage on a shorter term loan, to take advantage of the now lower rates.

However there is a chance that interest rates could go up and it would be better to have a 5 year locked in rate.

Anecdotally shorter term rates almost always seem to be lower than longer term ones.

Given historical ups and downs, what is the best strategy to split long short mortgage loan terms?

Lets assume that I have a stable job, and a rainy day fund to cover say 3 months of expenses.

Improve this question
  • Please add a country tag. – RonJohn 7 mins ago
  • Why not just refinance the whole mortgage at 3%? That's trivially easy (in the US, at least). – RonJohn 6 mins ago
  • @RonJohn What difference would the country make? Yes I could refinance @ 3% but I would need to pay a early termination fee. Which is approximately what I would save being on the lower interest rate. – DarcyThomas 4 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.