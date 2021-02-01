I bought a house a few years ago, and set up several loans (with the one bank) of different terms.

2 year @ 4.0%

3 years @ 4.5%

5 years @ 5.0%

At the time 4-5% seemed a pretty good deal, so we locked in most of the mortgage in the 5 year term loan.

However now interest rates are (at time of writing) in the 2-3% range.

So in hindsight it would have been better to have put most of the mortgage on a shorter term loan, to take advantage of the now lower rates.

However there is a chance that interest rates could go up and it would be better to have a 5 year locked in rate.

Anecdotally shorter term rates almost always seem to be lower than longer term ones.

Given historical ups and downs, what is the best strategy to split long short mortgage loan terms?

Lets assume that I have a stable job, and a rainy day fund to cover say 3 months of expenses.