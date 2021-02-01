I'm trying to transfer funds to my Ameritrade account before extended hours tomorrow.
How does one transfer money quickly to a broker like Ameritrade over the weekend? (If money is no object) Would a wire transfer work?
1Gamestonk.....? yeah wire is the quickest. – Greg McNulty 1 hour ago
-
You know it. What company do you use to wire? And what settings? – Jon 1 hour ago
-
The bank wires it for you. Get TD Ameritrade's wire information, and give your bank the information. It you might even be able to initiate it from your bank's web site. Over the weekend, though? No. – RonJohn 1 hour ago