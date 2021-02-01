0

I'm trying to transfer funds to my Ameritrade account before extended hours tomorrow.

Improve this question
New contributor
Jon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Gamestonk.....? yeah wire is the quickest. – Greg McNulty 1 hour ago
  • You know it. What company do you use to wire? And what settings? – Jon 1 hour ago
  • The bank wires it for you. Get TD Ameritrade's wire information, and give your bank the information. It you might even be able to initiate it from your bank's web site. Over the weekend, though? No. – RonJohn 1 hour ago

Your Answer

Jon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.