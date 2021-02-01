Example scenario:
- 300k vested in companies 401k
- Company provides 10 funds, from low to high risk
- Each fund has extensive details, that can be used to relate to current market volatility.
- Company provides online re-balancing tools from/to any of the 10 funds
One week the employee expectes a market crash. He sells/buys via re-balancing all his/her funds and places them into the companies stable fund. The next week, believes a certain sector will do very well and one of the companies funds is heavily mixed in it. Again sells/buys via rebalancing into that fund. Etc, etc. each week or couple of days.
In a standard trading account, large weekly moves are penalized with long/short term gains tax, brokerage fess, purchase/sell fees.
- Are large and frequent moves within a 401k (like the example above) without cost or penalty?