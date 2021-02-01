0

Example scenario:

  • 300k vested in companies 401k
  • Company provides 10 funds, from low to high risk
  • Each fund has extensive details, that can be used to relate to current market volatility.
  • Company provides online re-balancing tools from/to any of the 10 funds

One week the employee expectes a market crash. He sells/buys via re-balancing all his/her funds and places them into the companies stable fund. The next week, believes a certain sector will do very well and one of the companies funds is heavily mixed in it. Again sells/buys via rebalancing into that fund. Etc, etc. each week or couple of days.

In a standard trading account, large weekly moves are penalized with long/short term gains tax, brokerage fess, purchase/sell fees.

  • Are large and frequent moves within a 401k (like the example above) without cost or penalty?
There is no regulatory penalty for doing that in a 401k.

The IRS does give itself latitude to invalidate plans that are actively traded, as a deterrent to keep the spirit of the 401k purpose: growing conservative retirement funds. But this is not extended to employees and would be levied against solo 401k owners / the sponsor. I haven't heard of it being done, it very obscure for the IRS to police, but they do have the deterrent there.

  • wow, what do you mean by "invalidate"? ...and what is their criteria or just how they feel? – Greg McNulty 6 mins ago
  • Brokerages can enact rules which prevent "frequent trading" of mutual funds (Vanguard does this with some of their funds -- mostly bonds), which means that you might not be allowed to do what you want to do.
  • There are no tax ramifications, since all the taxes are paid as regular income at withdrawal.

  • yes, that is helpful, just looking to see if there are any restrictions\cons at all, and prevention is one of them... – Greg McNulty 2 mins ago

