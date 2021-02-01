Certain lines on IRS tax forms are preceded by an arrowhead. For example, lines 10c and 11 on 2020 Form 1040:

Lines 10c "Add lines 10a and 10b. These are your total adjustments to income" and 11 "Subtract line 10c from line 9. This is your adjusted gross income", 2020 Form 1040

on every line in the Refund/Amount You Owe sections on 2020 Form 1040:

Lines 34-38, 2020 Form 1040

and line 9 on 2020 Form 1040 Schedule SE:

Lines 9 "Subtract line 8d from line 7. If zero or less, enter -0- here and on line 10 and go to line 11", 2020 Form 1040 Schedule SE

What do these arrowheads mean? It doesn't seem as though the meaning is any of the following: