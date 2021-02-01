It depends on which stock you buy. Per your example, if you bought 1 share of MSFT prior to the record date, you would be entitled to one vote per nominee/proposal:
Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock of Microsoft Corporation (“Company”) is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each of the proposals.
You would not have to attend the shareholder meeting in person. You could mail in the proxy ballot, vote by phone, or vote online.
If you bought a different company's stock, you might not be allowed to vote, especially if the company has different classes of stock. For example, Google (Alphabet) has 2 classes of stock that trade publically:
There are two ticker symbols for Alphabet Inc. on the NASDAQ stock exchange: GOOG and GOOGL.
The two tickers represent two different share classes: A (GOOGL) and C (GOOG).
There is, however, one crucial difference. A shares receive one vote, C shares receive no votes
So, if you want a vote at the shareholders meeting, buy the A shares.