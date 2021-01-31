When a customer uses margin for trading, Reg T dictates the amount he can use and the extent to which the value his market position can decrease until he is required requires additional money. Otherwise, the broker liquidates the position. The Net Capital Rule is analogous in that it dictates how much 'margin' (as in assets) the broker must maintain in order to continue operating:

Net Capital Rule (Rule 15c3-1) – Requires a broker-dealer to maintain more than a dollar of highly liquid assets for each dollar of liabilities. If the broker-dealer fails, this rule helps to ensure that the broker-dealer has sufficient liquid assets to pay all liabilities to customers.

And yes, customer funds and securities must be segregated from the firm’s proprietary business activities. The assets cannot be commingled and used for company purposes. So if the company goes out of business, customer assets can be given back to them. This regulation is the Customer Protection Rule (Rule 15c3-3):