0

As far as I understood so far, it's a contract traded on the stock exchange. Is this correct and what does Cal 22 stand for?

GERMAN – Cal 22 gains in line with carbon

Thanks!

New contributor
Tamaz is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tamaz is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.