Dividends

Question

How do I report this Form 1099-DIV I received from my mutual fund?

Answer

Enter the ordinary dividends from box 1a on Form 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions on line 3b of Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040-SR, U.S. Tax Return for Seniors or Form 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return.

Enter any qualified dividends from box 1b on Form 1099-DIV on line 3a of Form 1040, Form 1040-SR or Form 1040-NR.

You'll get a form 1099-B for capital gains that instructs you to use Schedule D or Form 8949. That then goes on 1040 Line 7.