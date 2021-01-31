0

In 2020 I had stocks which gave dividends. I sold those stocks in 2020. How do I reflect this in 2020 USA Federal Taxes?

Dividends

Question

Answer

Enter the ordinary dividends from box 1a on Form 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions on line 3b of Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040-SR, U.S. Tax Return for Seniors or Form 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return.

Enter any qualified dividends from box 1b on Form 1099-DIV on line 3a of Form 1040, Form 1040-SR or Form 1040-NR.

There's more, so read the whole link.

You'll get a form 1099-B for capital gains that instructs you to use Schedule D or Form 8949. That then goes on 1040 Line 7.

