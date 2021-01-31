I would like to combine some bills (that I need to pay) and some invoices (that I'm being payed) into a single transaction so that it is correct with my bank statement. Is this possible?
I work as an independent contractor, and the billing(?) company that pays me sends me a bill for their services, and then subtracts that bill from what they pay me so the actual transfer is the net transfer.
Example situation
I send them two invoices for 800 and 400 euro, and they send me bills for 100 and 50 euro. I entered all four into GnuCash as separate items (since they are).
Upon payment there is one transfer of 1050 euro to my bank account.
Current situation
I currently have combined the two invoices with the transaction, but now the second one is marked as unpaid (due to partial payment). I looks something like this:
|description
|account
|deposit
|withdrawal
|invoice 001
|debit
|800
|invoice 002
|debit
|250
|payment
|bank
|1050
Desired situation
The statement would look something like this:
|description
|account
|deposit
|withdrawal
|invoice 001
|debit
|800
|invoice 002
|debit
|400
|bill 001
|credit
|100
|bill 002
|credit
|50
|payment
|bank
|1050
How do I combine these bills and invoices so that the transaction is correct with the transfer to my bank account, and all bills/invoices are marked as payed?
(Apologies for any incorrect terms, I'm translating from Dutch)