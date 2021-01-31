I'm trying to wrap my head around the recent events of NYSE:GME, that quote the short interest to be
140.3%. I have not been able to find any satisfactory explanation as to how this is possible or calculated. Especially since most sources simply state that:
Short interest is a measure of the number of shares that are currently being shorted compared to the number of tradable shares in the market (the float).
How can you short more shares than what is available?
Short % of Shares Outstandingbut I have yet to understand where
Short % of Float (226.42)comes from. 61.78M short shares divided by 226.42% is 27.28M and I don't see that number in the stats. – Bob Baerker 58 mins ago