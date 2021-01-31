How can you short more shares than what is available?

Easily.

Let's assume there's a company that has 1 share. That's right, whoever has the share owns the entire company.

The original shareholder loans the share to a borrower.

The borrower then sells the share without telling the original shareholder. Thus, the borrower has to buy the share back later because it's borrowed and the loan must be re-paid.

Somebody purchases the sold share.

The person who purchased the sold share loans the share to borrower #2.

The borrower #2 then sells the share without telling the purchaser. Thus, the borrower #2 has to buy the share back later because it's borrowed and the loan must be re-paid.

Somebody else purchases the share sold a second time.

Now you have a structure where the only share of the company is shorted twice. That's 200% short interest.