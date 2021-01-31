I am a newbie investor and the GME situation is very interesting for me. I have read many articles about it and could not find an answer to a simple question:

What happens if investors simply hold GME stock for a very long time?

Finviz indicates a Short Float = 121.98% for GME, so the shorting did not reduce significantly over the past days.

I understand that many platforms do not allow buying GME stock (or drastically limit the amount), but this does not prevent the investors to simply hold the stock.

This answer explains the big amounts the shorters must pay in interest if they keep the shorts opened, so I assume that the hedge funds cannot hold forever.

I am puzzled by the fact that no one seems to speak about a possible way of solving this. Is creating stock by the company a solution for this? Or maybe the insiders selling the stocks to either help the company or get rich will reduce the price and allow the hedge funds to reduce the short positions they have?