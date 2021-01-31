0

If I wish to sell put options to collect the premium, are there advantages of setting a time to expiry of 56 days as opposed to 30 days? Does this lower the risk?

  • American or European options? It makes a difference. – Mike Scott 36 mins ago
Does this lower the risk?

How do you think extending the period someone would possibly use your put option to sell you something at a predetermined price would possibly logically lower risk? This makes ZERO sense. The longer the period, the higher the risk that the price goes against your wishes.

Are there any major advantages of selling put options with a longer expiry date?

You get a higher premium.

