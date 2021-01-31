0

As I understand it a trade works as follows. A buys from B on an exchange. Instead of a direct exchange, A and B report the trade to their clearing brokers. The clearing brokers then submit the trades to a clearing house and if they match then the clearing house processes the trade. In case that A or B default, the clearing house guarantees the trade.

I have also heard, however, that both the exchange and clearing brokers also guarantee the trade. How is the risk shared? More specifically:

  1. Is the exchange's role in guaranteeing trades just to require participants to have a clearing broker? If so, what's the point of exchange margin requirements if the clearing broker guarantees the trades?
  2. My guess is that the clearing house losses are split among the constituent clearing brokers so they all share the risk together. Is this true?
  3. How is the risk distributed across clearing brokers in a clearing house? Do they have to put in more collaterals / pay more fees if they bring in bad trades?
