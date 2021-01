10$. When exp date will come and I will exercise my call option. How much will I pay for single stock, if XYZ current price is already 100$?

The current price is absolutely irrelevant - IF you exercise the option (which you can also do when it would result in a loss, i.e. the stock price trades lower than the strike - you get the stock option AT THE PRICE OF THE STRIKE. There is no bonus for a premium still there, the price is literally what it says on the option.

You will pay 50$ per share for a share, and the current value will be 100$.