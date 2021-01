You usually don't keep the timevalue portion of the call. If you exersice it it has to be 'in the money' and the shares will be transferred to your account by your broker at the strike price. So if the stock is trading at 100$ and the call was written for 50$ and you exercise it the stock will transfer to your account and either you or your broker will sell it if you want to profit. Or you could just keep the stock (but probably a good idea to sell it if your up 200%). So if you paid 10$ for the call you lose that. So you'd be up 40$ a share.