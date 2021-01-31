1

I am reading one of Peter Lynch's book and he recommends some decisions based on the PE of a mutual fund. While trying to calculate the PE of the mutual fund, I came across a member stock with the negative earnings. How do I go about weighting this stock's PE in the total PE of a fund?

Improve this question
  • Subtract instead of add? (That's a naive guess which you probably already thought of.) – RonJohn 9 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.