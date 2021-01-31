I am reading one of Peter Lynch's book and he recommends some decisions based on the PE of a mutual fund. While trying to calculate the PE of the mutual fund, I came across a member stock with the negative earnings. How do I go about weighting this stock's PE in the total PE of a fund?
While calculating PE ratio of a mutual fund what do I do with negative earnings of a particular stock?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 4 times
-
Subtract instead of add? (That's a naive guess which you probably already thought of.) – RonJohn 9 mins ago