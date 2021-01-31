I have some questions about the non-deductible IRA.

After I convert the non-deductible IRA to Roth IRA (first time).

the capital gain for the original Roth IRA is tax-free, the capital gain for the converted Roth IRA is tax-deferred?

Do I need to create a new Roth IRA account for the newly converted Roth IRA? if not, how do I know which part of the capital gain is tax-free and which part is tax-deferred?

if the above question 1 is true, can I ask for a new Roth IRA account or I have to use the existing Roth IRA account?