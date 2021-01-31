0

I have some questions about the non-deductible IRA.

After I convert the non-deductible IRA to Roth IRA (first time).

  1. the capital gain for the original Roth IRA is tax-free, the capital gain for the converted Roth IRA is tax-deferred?

  2. Do I need to create a new Roth IRA account for the newly converted Roth IRA? if not, how do I know which part of the capital gain is tax-free and which part is tax-deferred?

  3. if the above question 1 is true, can I ask for a new Roth IRA account or I have to use the existing Roth IRA account?

  4. the status of Roth IRA contribution will not affect the eligibility (and the amount allowed) of non-deductible Traditional IRA contribution. Is this correct?

Improve this question
0
  1. You have say $10K in a non-deducted IRA, but it was from an $8000 deposit made last year. The conversion has $2000 of taxable income, and you now have a Roth IRA with $10,000 not taxed again, not ever. Until congress changes the tax code.
  2. No. For new deposits, don't let them sit long, and the conversion will have no additional tax due.
  3. You have one Roth IRA. It can be placed in as many different accounts as you wish.
  4. Contributions? They are limited, each year the maximum deposit is known before the start of the year, and you can split the deposit as you wish, but it's one total number. In 2021, it's $6000, or $7000 if you are 50 or older.
Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.