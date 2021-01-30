Instead of a "sell order" I think it helps to use the words "bid" and "ask." A bid is a person saying "I will buy for this price" and an ask is "I will sell for this price." There's also the last settlement price, which is whichever price at which the last transaction was made.

When your make a market order, you're committing to meeting the highest bid or lowest ask to the last settlement price: Selling at market likely moves the price down to meet the highest bid. Buying at market likely moves the price up to the lowest ask.