Say a stock price is $10. I own a number of stock and one evening decide to sell because of bad news, so I place an order outside of trading hours, anticipating it will execute the next morning.
- Create a sell limit order, limited at say $5.
- Create a market sell order
A few questions:
- Are orders queued, such that a market order made later in the evening would get executed after my sell limit order?
- Would a sell limit order affect the negotiated opening price of the stock?
- Any advantage of doing a market vs sell limit, assuming the price remains above $5?