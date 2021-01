I was living with my parents with no rent. They claimed as dependent on their tax forms in 2019 and before.

I never received stimulus checks in 2020, and IRS customer care told me it is due to I was claimed as a dependent.

But, I was filling my tax return on FreeTaxUSA portal, and there was the option of "Recovery Rebate Credit." Could I receive $1800 through this?

Thank you in advance!