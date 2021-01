Thank you for taking out time to help me. I live in the USA and the question related to tax return with IRS.

Last year, my family member, also in the US, send us $50k in my account to buy the house under my name. The money was in my account for a week and then I bought the house with it.

Do I need to report it to IRS and if yes, which section of the Tax return it shall be addressed.

Thank you!