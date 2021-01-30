my mom has a german retirement portfolio called "Riester-Rente". Portfolio is mix of bonds and an international fund (DE0008491051).

Long explanation:

As part of legal compliance, they need to make sure your portfolio value is never below what you paid in. Therefore if the market drops like 40%, they "sell low" all of your fund shares and buy bonds with it. If that happens they also never buy back in for you (you have 0 control!), so you hold bonds forever. (stupid imo)

My mom has still 20 years+ to retire and wants to hedge this downside. So she basically needs a payout of 40% of her current fund shares value, if and only if the fund DE0008491051 drops 40% from today. As long as her retirement Account still holds the fund shared, everything is ok; she just wants to protect against the downside of liquidating at a low price.