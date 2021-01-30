Yet another GME question I'm afraid. Straightforward...

The GME-related hedge fund(s?) in question lost about $5 billion.

Thus, they have to send a cheque for $5 billion† to their broker(s), and/or other wise have to "give someone" five billion bucks.

My main question:

Has this all been paid already or is it owing as we speak?

and,

If Hedge Fund doesn't have the money and goes bust, "what happens"? Who loses, a brokerage? Individual traders? Government bail out?

Can a Hedge Fund (well, any big player) bust through their margin and not be able to pay up? (Or is that conceptually impossible for some reason I don't understand?)

† i.e., less any relatively trivial amount of margin they already had on hand with broker