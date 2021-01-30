1

Yet another GME question I'm afraid. Straightforward...

The GME-related hedge fund(s?) in question lost about $5 billion.

Thus, they have to send a cheque for $5 billion to their broker(s), and/or other wise have to "give someone" five billion bucks.

My main question:

  1. Has this all been paid already or is it owing as we speak?

and,

  1. If Hedge Fund doesn't have the money and goes bust, "what happens"? Who loses, a brokerage? Individual traders? Government bail out?

Can a Hedge Fund (well, any big player) bust through their margin and not be able to pay up? (Or is that conceptually impossible for some reason I don't understand?)

i.e., less any relatively trivial amount of margin they already had on hand with broker

0

Equity trades in the US are settled on T+2 basis, meaning that the actual exchange of stocks vs money occurs on the second working after the order is executed. Assuming the short positions were closed on Jan 13-15 as reported in the press, the trades cleared by Tuesday, Jan 19. The clearing agency for stocks is DTCC which is regulated. The DTCC establishes risk metrics and collects the collateral from its members required for stock clearing. Hedge funds go bust once in a while but brokers, especially prime brokers, who are DTCC customers are pretty good at risk management and ensure that the customers (hedge funds) maintain the necessary margin. If the net asset of the customer goes below the specified threshold, they issue margin calls.

  • Sergei - well yes, this is all well-known, but it's inconceivable they had anything like $5 billion in margin (for a shitty little short position on a minor stock), and if there was ever a case when a hedge fund could go bust, this is it! What's the answer to my question 2, do you know? – Fattie 1 hour ago
  • Obviously they didn't keep $5B cash in the bank to maintain their short GME position but they certainly had assets of comparable scale subject to margin rates. You can check how margin works using margin calculator available at most retail brokers. The hedge fund going bust is not a problem as long as the prime broker can sell its remaining assets to maintain the margin. If it fails, the prime broker is on the hook. If the broker fails its DTCC. But it has never happened. – Sergei Rodionov 54 mins ago

