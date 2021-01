I'm leaving a job where I have a Fidelity 401k. I plan to rollover my Fidelity 401k into an IRA after I leave the job.

I like Fidelity. But most of my portfolio is invested in Vanguard ETFs, and I plan to continue investing in them.

Should I rollover my Fidelity 401k to a Vanguard IRA? Or should I stick with a Fidelity IRA?