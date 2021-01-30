How to calculate total/realized/unrealized PnL for this data: (different asset types)

| Date | time |Instrument| cur | price | size |

| 2016-12-16 | 12:00:00 | ROSN-3.17 | RUB | 40970 | -1 |

| 2016-12-16| 12:00:09 | ROSN | RUB | 402,5 | 10 |

|2016-12-16| 12:00:17|ROSN-3.17|RUB| 40916| -1|

|2016-12-16| 12:00:26|US67812M2070| USD | 6,5|200|

|2016-12-16| 12:00:35|Si-3.17| RUB| 62661|3|

|2016-12-16| 12:00:44|ROSN| RUB| 401.7|15|

|2016-12-16| 12:00:52|ROSN| RUB| 401.6|-3|

For unrealised PNL I need to take into account the current quote.

Any source or formula may help.