I currently make $75K and my employer offers a 3% match on my 401K. I have now been offered an exceptional job making $120K but there is no retirement plan offered. In CA by 2022 all employers will have to offer some sort of retirement plan or they will have to offer the Calsavers retirement option if they do not want to offer a retirement plan of their own. My question is should I negotiate for some form of a retirement plan such as a Simple IRA, 401K, or even an end of year bonus if they are not willing to do the Simple IRA or 401K? Is it even worth trying to negotiate this since they are going to be forced to provide some sort of retirement plan by next year? This is a small nonprofit with 8 employees. TIA!