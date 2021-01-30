1

I have a single family home that used to be my personal residence for several years and then I converted to a rental property for the last 10 years. My last tenant’s lease expired at the end of 2019 at which point I renovated the kitchen and did a few other fixes to get it ready for sale and sold it in early 2020.

My question is, how do I account for the sale on my 2020 taxes? I did not try to rent it out at all in 2020 because it was on the market and sold a few months into the year.

Based on my limited reading of documents from the IRS I should consider this a second home and put it on Form 8949 because it wasn’t rented and I didn’t try within 2020 specifically. It seems odd, though, because the purpose of the property didn’t change and if it had sold a couple months earlier in the same year my tenant left it would definitely have been considered a rental and therefore put on Form 4797. Which is most accurate?

And if it should be a second home, where do I account for the depreciation I’ve had to declare the last 10 years. No doubt the government is going to want some of that back. 🙄

Improve this question
New contributor
Scruffy Paws is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Scruffy Paws is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.