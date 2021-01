I used to be an amateur options trader and lost several thousand dollars over the past 2 years. Now I understand how the casino works and starting to make money and will make hands over fist money.

I understand how the wash rule works but here is my question. Let's say I lost 150,000 dollars over the past 2 years.

I know you can deduct 3000 a year for losses in the market. My question is this

If I gain 150,000 dollars this year as capital gains on short term trading, will I owe any taxes ?