I understand what has brought so much attention to GameStop's stock is someone noticed that it has strong finances but was being heavily shorted, i.e., other people took heavy bets that the stock price would go down. I know how to look up financial statements from the 10-Q and 10-K filings, but I can't find the "short position" in any of these. Searching for "short" doesn't lead to any tables with numbers. Googling for it just leads me to SEC rules in impenetrable lingo saying that this must be disclosed, but I'm looking for someone to show specifically where the number is so I can look it up for other companies I would consider personally investing in.

Where in GME's 2019 public filings are there short-stock positions reported, and how can we know that the company was "heavily" shorted?