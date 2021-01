I've been shopping on-line for years and years so never had this problem: recently while shopping on-line, a store sent me an E-mail to say in short, "The transaction failed to verify, please send us a copy of your ID and a photo of the credit card you used for the payment." They suggest driver's license or passport.

While in-person, I know businesses will sometimes check ID and credit cards, but I've never seen such a request on-line.

Is that a thing? Is that even safe?