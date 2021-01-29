As the title says, I am wondering if someone finds out the details on the front of your card can they commit online fraud with it or is the CVC and OTP providing enough security.
Can someone clear your bank account if they have your name, expiry date, and 16 digit card number but don't have the CVC?
Please wait at least 24 hours before accepting an answer. That gives more people time to answer. – RonJohn 49 mins ago
The CVC is required to forge the mag strip on a card, so I'm dubious whether that's a successful vector. Did an untrustworthy person see your card? (You give it to waitresses all the time -- when not in a pandemic -- so it's not like the numbers are very secret.) – RonJohn 42 mins ago
If you do think you're at risk, regularly log in to the bank's web site to check your balance, and move as much money as possible to an account that's not accessible by the DC. – RonJohn 41 mins ago