If a naked call expires Friday does the issuer of that call have to pay the 4:00 Friday price for the 100 shares or can they wait for a better price after hours, or the next day before settling?
Do the people that sold naked calls that expire in the money have to settle up at the closing price on the day of expiry?
Don't they have to pay in stocks, not money? – user253751 28 mins ago
1@user253751 I guess the question is - can they wait hours or days after 4:00 Friday to acquire the stocks and settle up? – N00b101 26 mins ago
@user253751 - Yes, they have to deliver the shares to satisfy the assignment. – Bob Baerker 1 min ago