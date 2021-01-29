No. Shares are not created through short selling.

If you have 100 shares, and I short 100 shares, I ask you to borrow your shares, and give you something like an interest payment for the period of time until I give you the shares back. Someone could then borrow my shares, but it would still be the same 100 shares changing hands. If you lend me your shares when I short, you can't sell them until you demand them back from me; they can't both be "on the market" at the same time.

Conversely, If I borrow your shares, and someone then borrows those shares from me, there would be a net 200 shares short-position on the stock, even though only 100 shares exist in total. That is - I owe you 100 shares, and someone owes me 100 shares; in order to resolve it, the person who owes me 100 shares would need to give them back to me, and then I would give those shares back to you. This is a simplistic explanation of the commonly referred-to "140% shorted" GME stock which likely drove the need for the question.