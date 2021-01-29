Can this happen? If I own 100 shares in a company, held at a brokerage firm, and someone borrows them to sell, and if I am in fact the buyer, my account would show I own 200 shares. Since 100 of those were actual shares I loaned out and bought back, can those be lent out again, and if I am the buyer, my account would show I own 300 shares, no? If every holder of shares had 100 shares, and if the same thing happened, has the total number of shares of that company tripled?
No. Shares are not created through short selling.
If you have 100 shares, and I short 100 shares, I ask you to borrow your shares, and give you something like an interest payment for the period of time until I give you the shares back. Someone could then borrow my shares, but it would still be the same 100 shares changing hands. If you lend me your shares when I short, you can't sell them until you demand them back from me; they can't both be "on the market" at the same time.
Conversely, If I borrow your shares, and someone then borrows those shares from me, there would be a net 200 shares short-position on the stock, even though only 100 shares exist in total. That is - I owe you 100 shares, and someone owes me 100 shares; in order to resolve it, the person who owes me 100 shares would need to give them back to me, and then I would give those shares back to you. This is a simplistic explanation of the commonly referred-to "140% shorted" GME stock which likely drove the need for the question.
But would my brokerage account show 200? Especially for brokers that transparently lend out your shares? – user253751 50 mins ago
@user253751 Perfect answer on this from Bob Baerker - you don't really "have" 200 shares, you have 100 shares, a debt of 100 shares, and a 100 share synthetic position. How your broker represents that information would be a question to them specifically. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 33 mins ago
Here's what happens with shorting:
+100 (A) owns the shares and lends them to B
-100 (B) shorts them, selling them to C
+100 (C) owns the shares
The physical shares are in street name at (C's) broker. (A) owns the shares but only as a book entry.
The combined position of (A) and (B) is called a synthetic position and they offset.
Regarding the specifics of your question, you are (A) and (C) and therefore you own 200 shares of which 100 are synthetic and 100 are physical.
The short answer is that shorting does not create new shares. The float remains the same regardless of the number of short positions.