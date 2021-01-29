I am looking for a good meme about market corrections and the response by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
For the meme, I need a short video with a teenager playing the role of the stock market and the parent who ideally resembles the current U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson.
- The parent tries to make the teenager accept responsibility and grow up
- Then, the teenager throws a temper tantrum
- Next the parent rewards the teenager
- Finally the teenager recovers from their tantrum immediately and happily leaves the room [preferably driving off in a nice car]
If this isn't the right forum to ask this question please let me know where to look. Thank you.