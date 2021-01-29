-3

I am looking for a good meme about market corrections and the response by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

For the meme, I need a short video with a teenager playing the role of the stock market and the parent who ideally resembles the current U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson.

  1. The parent tries to make the teenager accept responsibility and grow up
  2. Then, the teenager throws a temper tantrum
  3. Next the parent rewards the teenager
  4. Finally the teenager recovers from their tantrum immediately and happily leaves the room [preferably driving off in a nice car]

If this isn't the right forum to ask this question please let me know where to look. Thank you.

Improve this question
  • 1
    This isn't memes.stackexchange.com – user253751 51 mins ago
  • Ask this on Reddit. There is no StackExchange site that would be suitable for this request. – PausePause 32 mins ago
  • Contact Alan Greenspan and ask him about Quantitative Easing. – Bob Baerker 6 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.