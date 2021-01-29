I am looking for a good meme about market corrections and the response by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

For the meme, I need a short video with a teenager playing the role of the stock market and the parent who ideally resembles the current U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson.

The parent tries to make the teenager accept responsibility and grow up Then, the teenager throws a temper tantrum Next the parent rewards the teenager Finally the teenager recovers from their tantrum immediately and happily leaves the room [preferably driving off in a nice car]

If this isn't the right forum to ask this question please let me know where to look. Thank you.