I attempted to put in a small short sell order for GME (since I believe the price is currently way overvalued at >$300), but it said the order could not be performed because there are no available shares to borrow. How can this be? Is it because of the current (volatile) situation with GME? Have brokerages placed temporary restrictions on short selling GameStop? FYI, my brokerage is Schwab.
1In case it goes up to $2000 do you have a spare $1700 in your account? – user253751 1 hour ago
1For that matter, in case it goes up to $100000 do you have a spare $99700 in your account? – user253751 56 mins ago
to your first question yes, to your second, nope. – Eric33187 55 mins ago
The short position has only decreased about 8% in number of shares. Also, long positions can't be bought on margin. In fact we are headed for a situation of no small cap stocks on margin. – S Spring 37 secs ago
I can't know why your brokerage, specifically, disabled shorting, but the reason seems very obvious to me, like common sense.
Nobody knows how high the stock will go, especially not you. A month ago it was about $20, and it certainly wasn't ever going to be $50. But now it's $300. A 15x increase. Are you prepared for another 15x increase, where it goes up to $4500? Will you be able to cover that short?
And don't forget, the stated intention of this flash mob is to buy up all the shares so that no short seller can re-buy at all. It doesn't matter what the "real" value of the stock is, what matters is how much you have to pay to get one. You may end up obligated to buy a share from someone who's like "lol haha f**k you, gimme a million bucks or go f**k yourself". Got a million bucks to spare?
There are already rumours that short sellers won't be able to re-buy at all and that the reason various brokerages and clearinghouses stopped letting people buy the stock is to avoid their own bankruptcy from having to cover these defaulted shorts. (Meta: this section could be deleted if this is unfounded)
Well if it gets too high then I will be forced to cover my position. It's not a matter of "if I can cover or not". I will have to if the price goes higher than my assets in the account can safely cover. – Eric33187 47 mins ago
@Eric33187 What does covering your position mean? (this is a Socratic question) – user253751 45 mins ago
1Gamestop can just issue shares. There is no "squeeze to infinity". At some price, the owner of the stock will just cash in for themselves. AMC already sold more than a billion dollars worth of their stock and are planning on doing that again soon. GME can eat a 2% dilution on their current imaginary price and double their real price pre-bubble as a result. It's in the interest of all their pre-bubble shareholders so they'll just go ahead and do it. – David Karam 41 mins ago
1I don't think it's realistically possible to have no one selling GME. And if there are no sellers, the price could not continually increase. I would have had to sell farrrr before the price reached anywhere near a high enough amount that there could theoretically be no more sellers. – Eric33187 26 mins ago
2@BenVoigt Realistically none of those redditors will cast a single vote, but I don't know if there's a minimum number of votes required for such an action (not just a percentage) – user253751 26 mins ago