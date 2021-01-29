0

The recent/current GameStop situation with r/WSB vs Wall Street reminds me in some ways of the Low Orbit Ion Cannon, a tool in the 2000s that 4chan/Anonymous used to DDoS sites using the home connections of many willing users.

While it seems that the consensus is that the current situation is not market manipulation, if it were to be repeated, with WSB targeting other stocks at risk of a gamma squeeze, when does it become illegal? After all, they are all individual retail investors buying because they "like the stock", but one can imagine that at some point the SEC will stop playing chicken.

    The usual return-question for any "When does this become illegal" question: Illegal in which country? Something that's illegal in Belgium might not be illegal in Indonesia. – Philipp 50 mins ago
  • @Philipp, good point. I'm an Australian, but this is probably a more pertinent question for the US market. – Vermilingua 2 mins ago

