0

I am aware that brokers are now introducing interventions to stop this situation from happening but theoretically, this could happen.

If borrowed shares can be re-shorted which in this case is by many institutions, how are they going to cover the positions if let's say GME goes to $1,000? They would be facing a weird situation that the number of float in the market isn't enough to cover their short positions.

Simple illustration:

GME > A > B > C > D > Cycle goes on

IPO to A > Long > Short > Synthetic long > Re-short > Cycle goes on

Let's assume only 100 shares on IPO

How are B & D going to recover their positions when the float is only 100 but 200 shares are required? Is the system broken by WSB?

Improve this question
0

Short selling without locating shares to borrow is illegal, except for market makers, for this specific reason (along with the unnecessary selling pressure when opening a short position). This is called naked shorting.

The answer is they can't, at once, but they can over time. Maybe they can get GME to create and sell more shares to increase the float, fortunately this is actually the best move for that company as it is the best way they recapitalize.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.