I am aware that brokers are now introducing interventions to stop this situation from happening but theoretically, this could happen.

If borrowed shares can be re-shorted which in this case is by many institutions, how are they going to cover the positions if let's say GME goes to $1,000? They would be facing a weird situation that the number of float in the market isn't enough to cover their short positions.

Simple illustration:

GME > A > B > C > D > Cycle goes on

IPO to A > Long > Short > Synthetic long > Re-short > Cycle goes on

Let's assume only 100 shares on IPO

How are B & D going to recover their positions when the float is only 100 but 200 shares are required? Is the system broken by WSB?