I use IPMT formula in google spreadsheets to compute interest payment after 1st month like this:

IPMT(annualRate/12, 1, loanYears*12, loanReceived) - this return for my specific case, 40568 loan for 3.52%, 22 years - 119

Now I try to cumulate the interest (for 1 month) with following formula: CUMIPMT(annualRate/12, loanYears*12, loanReceived, 1, 2, 0) - I receive 237

They should represent the same thing isn't it ?