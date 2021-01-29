Like many of us, I found myself making basically zero use of company-provided office space for the final eight months of 2020, and instead using various places in my home as an "office".

I'm a salaried employee, not a contractor.

Having never worked from home before, I'm unfamiliar with what, if any, tax implications this may have. Where should I start looking for information?

I know there's a "home office deduction", but don't know anything about what's required to claim it, or what expenses it covers (mortgage, insurance, internet, etc.).

Are there any other major tax implications of this unexpected shift in my work location?