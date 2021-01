I just saw on an ad that PayPal now do "something" with "cryptocurrency".

In spite of searching around everywhere on my PayPal account (unfortunately I have one) I just cannot fathom what connection they now have to cryptocurrency.

This is clearly a somewhat major consumerization event for cryptocurrency (which one?) but what actually is it?

Can I in fact now buy bitcoin (or?) inside PayPal, is it just a wallet, or storage, or what ?