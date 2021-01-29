0

I worked for a bit over 4 months under a verbal agreement that I would be paid off the books for purposes of still collecting unemployment during the pandemic. My employer recently let me know that I'll be receiving a 1099 for the compensation that was paid to me during those 4 months. The money received was exchanged to me through a digital money transfer app.

What happens now?

Edit:

Is there a way for a 1099 to show that I was working during unemployment benefits?

Improve this question
New contributor
7654321 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • A good example of a worked getting screwed :/ – Fattie 51 mins ago
  • @Fattie screwed for breaking the law? Lol no. – RonJohn 33 mins ago
1

Unemployment fraud is a crime.

If you believe that what you were doing could be seen as fraud, you may want to contact an attorney to discuss your options.

To answer your follow-up question: A 1099 only shows a total compensation for the year; it does not include the dates of the payments.

Improve this answer
  • Indeed. Actually it's quite amazing the company in question has now taken this course of action, instead of just eating it and hoping it goes away, after the initial insanity. – Fattie 36 mins ago
0

Is there a way for a 1099 to show that I was working during unemployment benefits?

The only date on a 1099 is the calendar year. If the IRS audits the company, they might see the company paying you cash, ask about it, and "discover" that you were getting unemployment at the time.

Prepare to pay back all that unemployment insurance, plus a possible penalty.

Improve this answer
-2

Purely on the TAX front ...

My understanding is

  1. You're in no "trouble" at all, everything's fine

  2. During those four months, you got paid $x and you now have the 1099

  3. Everything is completely normal

  4. Use taxact.com as usual and click the "self-employed" button

  5. Obviously you'll have to pay tax on the money (like anything - death & taxes)

  6. Of course, take every possible cost (home office, bought computer, etc) just like any self-employed person

Note that you MIGHT suffer a small fee because you didn't pay quarterly taxes on that 1099 at the time. If so, put in the "sad tears" letter and it may be waived. If you have to pay the few dollars fee - the alternative to not paying taxes is to go live in, you know, Mauritius. Whatever, death & taxes.

BTW a great alternative to paying the few dollars of taxes at hand here is, going to jail. It's much cheaper. So if you don't want to pay the few dollars, that's another great option. In jail you also get free food, etc.

Improve this answer
  • No mention of having to pay back the unemployment insurance. – RonJohn 32 mins ago
  • Ron - notice the LARGE HEADLINE up top. I have no comment on criminal activity. – Fattie 28 mins ago
  • But you know it's against the law, and that it's very likely he'll be caught have to pay it back. – RonJohn 19 mins ago

Your Answer

7654321 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.