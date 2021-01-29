I worked for a bit over 4 months under a verbal agreement that I would be paid off the books for purposes of still collecting unemployment during the pandemic. My employer recently let me know that I'll be receiving a 1099 for the compensation that was paid to me during those 4 months. The money received was exchanged to me through a digital money transfer app.

What happens now?

Edit:

Is there a way for a 1099 to show that I was working during unemployment benefits?