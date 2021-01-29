Purely on the TAX front ...
My understanding is
-
You're in no "trouble" at all, everything's fine
-
During those four months, you got paid $x and you now have the 1099
-
Everything is completely normal
-
Use taxact.com as usual and click the "self-employed" button
-
Obviously you'll have to pay tax on the money (like anything - death & taxes)
-
Of course, take every possible cost (home office, bought computer, etc) just like any self-employed person
Note that you MIGHT suffer a small fee because you didn't pay quarterly taxes on that 1099 at the time. If so, put in the "sad tears" letter and it may be waived. If you have to pay the few dollars fee - the alternative to not paying taxes is to go live in, you know, Mauritius. Whatever, death & taxes.
BTW a great alternative to paying the few dollars of taxes at hand here is, going to jail. It's much cheaper. So if you don't want to pay the few dollars, that's another great option. In jail you also get free food, etc.