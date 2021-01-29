-1

I had a sugar daddy, that sent me a check of 900 however I never cashed it out. He said he wanted 500 of that check sent to him, and that If I didn’t do it that I would go to jail. He said he’ll inform my bank and fbi even though he gave me a check that J didn’t ask for and didn’t even cash out. Could I actually go to jail?

  • No, he's a scammer trying to scare you. Don't cash the check, don't send him anything. You can search for sugar daddy on here and find a lot of similar questions with proper answers. – Hart CO 2 mins ago

