I had a sugar daddy, that sent me a check of 900 however I never cashed it out. He said he wanted 500 of that check sent to him, and that If I didn’t do it that I would go to jail. He said he’ll inform my bank and fbi even though he gave me a check that J didn’t ask for and didn’t even cash out. Could I actually go to jail?
4No, he's a scammer trying to scare you. Don't cash the check, don't send him anything. You can search for sugar daddy on here and find a lot of similar questions with proper answers. – Hart CO 12 hours ago
"If I didn’t do it that I would go to jail" for the crime of...???? @HartCO is right: this is a scam. – RonJohn 11 hours ago
What happens If I cash the check? what do i do then? – user106061 11 hours ago
4Does this answer your question? Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy? – Fattie 11 hours ago
The check will probably bounce, and the bank will come after YOU for the charges. – D Stanley 10 hours ago