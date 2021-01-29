I have a $500C Jan 29 GME option expiring tomorrow. I bought it when this contract was at $9.30. If the stock goes to say $400 or $450 tomorrow and the stock price is still under my strike price of $500 will I still be able to trade that option?

I think I should be able to trade that option for a higher price given that the stock price will increase and someone will be willing to buy that contract off me, which I think should not be a problem given the high volume. The strategy is to place a limit order and make the trade as early as possible tomorrow.

What do you guys think? What should be a good exit strategy.