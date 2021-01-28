0

I looked at these questions 1 and 2, and I have a more general questions on the economics and market impact of the Melvin-WSB fiasco.

The risks of such trades trying to pull down large hedge funds are clear to me. The investors can be uninformed, and potentially lose their life savings in a desperate attempt at short squeezing hedge funds which may fail to happen.

However, capitalism is driven through price discovery. And price discovery is enabled only when more and more market participants are allowed to express their views. In that sense, isn't it true that the entry of many small retail investors into trading, and the challenge they have now offered to large hedge funds enhances the price discovery process, and democratizes the capitalistic setup? In other words, is there a societal good that can come out of this saga? Can we potentially see fewer funds sinking publicly traded companies through massive shorting?

    It's all well and good until some whiny crybaby sues, then goes to the media claiming that The 1% took his money. – RonJohn 56 mins ago
  • From a capitalism perspective, everyone is entitled to play by the rules. Hedge funds shouldn't have made bets they weren't prepared to keep. – user253751 21 mins ago
  • Also from a capitalism perspective, this event thoroughly disproves that markets are efficient price discoverers. Don't ask "is this good in capitalism?", ask "does this make capitalism look good?" No, no it does not. – user253751 21 mins ago

