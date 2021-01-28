According to https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/27/investing/gamestop-reddit-stock/index.html /r/wallstreetbets/ is buying, en masse, stocks that are being shorted by institutional investors.

My question is... how does this benefit the members of the /r/wallstreetbets/ ? Once they decided to move onto another stock them all selling, at the same time, will mean they'll all stand to lose a lot of money. ie. they won't be able to sell the shares for what they paid for them.

If it was a bunch of people with a high disposable income who were willing to throw away $100 / each to "stick it to the man", that'd be one thing as it's not monetary gain they're looking for, anyway. But if that's what it is then it seems to me that the problem will eventually self correct as the /r/wallstreetbets/ community eventually runs out of money?